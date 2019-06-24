Milan Cortina d’Ampezzo has been awarded the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games after the Italian bid defeated Swedish rival Stockholm Åre by 13 votes at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here today.

The Italian bid received 47 votes, five more than the majority, while 34 chose Stockholm Åre.

There was one abstention among the 82 voting members.

The Host City Contract was then signed by the IOC and Milan Cortina 2026.

The event in 2026 will be the second Winter Olympics and Paralympics to be held in Italy in the last 20 years after Turin 2006 and the third in total after Cortina played host in 1956.

The Winter Olympic Games in the two Italian cities will take place from February 6 to 22, with the Winter Paralympics following from March 6 to 15.

The announcement was greeted with euphoric and emotional scenes from the Italian delegation, who celebrated wildly as cries of "Italia" rang around the Session room.

Milan Cortina had emerged as the frontrunner in the build-up to the vote after the report from the IOC Evaluation Commission put its bid ahead of the Swedish candidacy.

Its stronger Government guarantees also saw it move in front of the bid from Stockholm Åre, which becomes the seventh consecutive Winter Olympic and Paralympic candidature from the country to lose out on the hosting rights for the Games.

Milan Cortina 2026 beat the Swedish bid from Stockholm Åre by 13 votes ©Getty Images

The vote ended a tepid campaign bereft of the usual hype and interest as the IOC attempts to reform its troubled bidding process.

"Congratulations to Milan Cortina," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"We can look forward to outstanding and sustainable Olympic Winter Games in a traditional winter sports country.

"The passion and knowledge of Italian fans, together with experienced venue operators, will create the perfect atmosphere for the best athletes in the world.

"The Winter Olympic Games Milan Cortina 2026 will feature iconic venues and beautiful settings, combining the attractions of a modern European metropolis with a classic Alpine environment.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who was at the Session to promote the Milan Cortina bid but left before the result, said he was "proud of this great achievement".

"Italy has won: an entire country that has worked together and compact with the ambition to realise and offer the world a memorable sporting event," he said.

More follows