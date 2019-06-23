Japan's Ami has been crowned female champion at the 2019 World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) World Breaking Championship, while Menno from the The Netherlands was victorious in the men's category in Nanjing today.

The event, which took place at the Nanjing Hengda Conference and Exhibition Centre, held extra interest as the first World Championship since breakdancing was proposed for provisional inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

More than 150 b-boys and b-girls from 66 countries battled it out in front of 12 judges, who scored their performances on six criteria - creativity, personality, technique, variety, performance and musicality.

In the men's contest, b-boys Bumblebee from Russia, and Japan's Shigekix who won gold and bronze, respectively, at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, were eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

This left an open field for any of the four semi-finalists, and it was Menno who took advantage, defeating Issei of Japan in the final.

In a tight contest, both men who two of the four rounds, however Menno picked up the highest number of overall votes, 17-11, to be crowned champion.

Lussy Sky, from Ukraine, completed the podium in third place.

In the women's competition, b-girl Ami put on a hugely impressive final performance to win all four rounds against Sunny of the United States, with Germany's Jilou winning the bronze medal.