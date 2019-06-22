The World DanceSport Federation World Breaking Championship takes place in Nanjing, China tomorrow, with places in the first World Urban Games on the line.

Breakdancing. which has been proposed for provisional inclusion at the Paris 2024 Olympics, made its debut at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

This year's World Championship has an added bite as the competition will decide some of the places at the World Urban Games in Budapest this September.

More than 150 b-boys and b-girls from 66 countries will battle it out in front of 12 judges, who score their performances on six criteria – creativity, personality, technique, variety, performance and musicality.

Competition starts with one-on-one round-robin battles, before semis and finals later in the evening.

In the women's competition, Youth Olympic silver medallist Emma will be hoping to go one step better this time ©Getty Images

In the men's contest, b-boys Bumblebee from Russia, and Japan's Shigekix who won gold and bronze, respectively, at the 2018 Youth Olympics, appear the leading contenders to win again.

However, there is plenty of other high-quality competition, such as from Dutchman Menno, and Wing from South Korea.

In the women's competition, Youth Olympic silver medallists Emma from Canada and Lexy from Italy will be aiming to go one step better this time.

Also in contention are France's Señorita Carlota, ranked fifth in the world, and United States' Logistx, whose 129,000 Instagram followers ensure she is one of the better-known names in the sport.

The b-girl round robin starts the competition at 1.30pm local time in Nanjing, before the b-boy event begins at 3pm.

Knockout rounds, leading to the final, commence at 7.30pm, with the entire event set to be streamed on the Olympic Channel.