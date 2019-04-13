Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has welcomed the proposed introduction of breakdancing to the Olympic programme at Paris 2024.

Breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing becoming part of the Paris 2024 programme moved a step closer last month.

It followed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommending the sports for provisional inclusion at the Session in June.

IOC President Thomas Bach claimed the four sports would make Paris 2024 "more gender balanced, more youthful and more urban" and "offer the opportunity to connect with the young generation".

The recommendation followed a proposal by the IOC Programme Commission to the ruling Executive Board.

Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing are set to make their Olympic bows at Tokyo 2020.

Breakdancing could follow suit four years later at Paris 2024.

Pozdnyakov has claimed the ROC would welcome the addition of breakdancing.

"We are glad that breakdancing is on the list,” he told Russian news agency TASS.

“We had a really good start in this competition at the Youth Olympic Games.”

Russia won a gold medal when the sport featured at last year's Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Three breakdancing events featured at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, where athletes participated in battles.

Russia’s Bumblebee triumphed in the “B-boys” event at the Games.

He then secured a bronze medal as part of the mixed team competition.

Major competitions in breakdancing are set to be analysed by the IOC before it adds the sport to the Paris 2024 programme.

The IOC will look at elements such as management of the sports, governance, integrity of competitions and refereeing and judging systems.