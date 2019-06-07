World Taekwondo (WT) President Choue Chung-won has been inducted into the La Fondazione Matera Basilicata 2019 Hall of Fame for Sport Culture in recognition of his commitment to promoting peace through sport.

President Choue was presented with the award during a special ceremony on June 2 in Matera – the 2019 European Capital of Culture – by Raffaello De Ruggieri, Mayor of the Italian city.

Choue, who is also chairman of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) and a member of the IOC’s Olympic Refuge Foundation, has been a leading advocate in using sport to effect change and act as a vehicle for peace.

Choue (second from left) is inducted into the Hall of Fame in Matera ©WT

He was also presented with a Puglia Region Award by President of the region, Michele Emiliano, and Culture and Tourism councillor Loredana Capone for his contribution to social and humanitarian development through the THF, and for his contribution to the reunification process of North and South Korea.

The President was subsequently presented with a gift by the Mayor of Lecce, Carlo Salvemini.

President Choue is currently touring Italy with the WT demonstration team who have been performing in cities throughout the nation.

The team has been a key tool in promoting peace in recent years and has performed a number of joint demonstrations with the North Korean-based International Taekwondo Federation (ITF), notably at the pre-Opening Ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.