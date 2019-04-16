The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) has released a video to celebrate the latest five students from the Azraq refugee camp to have become a 1st Dan Black Belt.
All five passed their test last month at the Azraq Taekwondo Academy’s Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan Hall in Jordan’s capital Amman.
It brought the total number of participants proving taekwondo mastery there to eight.
Among the graduates were two females, sisters Asma and Rayan Al Sulayman,
It marked a first for both Azraq Taekwondo Academy and for all THF academies in refugee camps.
The siblings are joined by Mohammed Al Sulayman, Oaqla Aljasm and Mahmoud Turki.
All footage in the video was edited and produced by Mohammad Sabah.
He did so on behalf of the THF, which was extremely thankful.
"Incredible footage and testimonies of the five refugee participants who received their taekwondo 1st Dan Black Belts on March 23," a post on the THF’s Facebook page introducing the video reads.
"In addition, sisters Asma and Rayan Al Sulayman are the first black belts in all of THF academies in refugee camps.
"This provides high hopes for the future success of all THF academies and projects.
"THF would like to congratulate the five participants on their success and accomplishment.
"The Foundation would like to thank all of THF's supporters and contributors who have helped achieve this result.
"All footage, editing and production of this video was made by Mohammad Sabah, whom THF would like to thank dearly for producing this amazing video on the behalf of THF."
Azraq Taekwondo Academy’s coach, Asif Sabbah, has been training all the students from the outset.
He is already encouraging the newly-promoted black belts to assist in leading training sessions and helping their peers to progress on their taekwondo journeys.