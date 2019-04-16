The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) has released a video to celebrate the latest five students from the Azraq refugee camp to have become a 1st Dan Black Belt.

All five passed their test last month at the Azraq Taekwondo Academy’s Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan Hall in Jordan’s capital Amman.

It brought the total number of participants proving taekwondo mastery there to eight.

Among the graduates were two females, sisters Asma and Rayan Al Sulayman,

It marked a first for both Azraq Taekwondo Academy and for all THF academies in refugee camps.

The siblings are joined by Mohammed Al Sulayman, Oaqla Aljasm and Mahmoud Turki.

All footage in the video was edited and produced by Mohammad Sabah.

He did so on behalf of the THF, which was extremely thankful.