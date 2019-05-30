Kipp Nelson has formally assumed the role of chairman of U.S. Ski & Snowboard's (USSA) Board of Directors, a position his predecessor, Dexter Paine, had held since 2006.

It follows a Board of Directors meeting held at the end of the national governing body's annual Congress in Park City in Utah.

Nelson, a long-time supporter of USSA and a former University of Colorado ski racer himself, succeeded Paine after a six-month transition period that helped facilitate the transfer of roles and responsibilities of the two Board members.

He has served for nine years on the Board of Directors and has played an active role on the USSA Foundation Board of Trustees since 2005.

Paine now takes the title of honorary chairman of USSA and continues as a member of the body, a role he has had for 17 years.

Additionally, he continues as an International Ski Federation (FIS) Council member, a position he has held since 2014 and to which he was re-elected at the FIS Congress in May 2018.

"It’s such an honour to succeed Dexter Paine who has been a wonderful chair for US Ski and Snowboard," Nelson, who will work alongside USSA President and chief executive Tiger Shaw, said.

"His are very big shoes to fill but I am excited about taking on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"Our organisation is stronger than it has ever been.

"We have some of the world’s best athletes on our roster, we have world-class events here in the US and we have young talent coming through who truly stand on the shoulder of giants.

"Against that, there are challenges facing Olympic sport, but I am looking forward to working with the hugely talented team we have at US Ski and Snowboard."

Dexter Paine will continue in his role as an International Ski Federation Council member ©Getty Images

Nelson added: "I am excited to continue the focus on our teams and athletes.

"We gathered a lot of input over the last few months and especially at Congress.

"There is nothing more important than our athletes and supporting them, and I am proud of the increase in athlete travel funding that has been generated this year which does exactly that.

"With more than a $1 million (£792,000/€898,000) increase in athlete travel support, we have moved the needle a lot and will keep striving to solve challenges and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead."

Paine believes it is the right moment to hand over the reins to Nelson.

"I have enjoyed every second of my time as chair, but the time has come to pass on this wonderful responsibility to Kipp,"he said.

"To sign off as chair at Congress is the perfect way to bring my tenure in that position to an end.

"I will continue to serve our athletes, clubs, members and supporters as a Board member, and I am looking forward to seeing how Kipp, Tiger and the whole US Ski and Snowboard team continue to build on our historical athletic success."

The Board of Directors has a variety of committees and subcommittees that serve the various needs of USSA.

The body represents nearly 200 elite athletes competing in seven different winter sports.

It stages more than 35 domestic events each year, has nearly 500 member clubs and over 36,000 members, and is integrally involved in the development of future winter sports champions through grassroots programmes across the United States.