World Championships medallists Bradley Wilson and Jaelin Kauf are among the athletes nominated on the United States freestyle team for the 2019-2020 season.

US Ski & Snowboard has revealed its nominations for its moguls and aerials squads, with a final line-up due to be announced later this year.

The list of athletes includes 32 skiers, 18 in moguls and 14 in aerials.

Wilson and Kauf claimed silver in the men's and women's dual moguls, respectively, at this year's World Championships in Utah.

They lead a moguls team which also includes a series of rookies and athletes who are poised to make their debuts for the US.

Casey Andringa, Jesse Andringa, Joel Hedrick, Alex Lewis, Nick Page, Thomas Rowley and Emerson Smith have also been nominated for the men's team.

Three-time Olympian and 2017 world champion Ashley Caldwell is set to spearhead the 14-member aerials team ©Getty Images

Sabrina Cass, Nessa Dziemian, Olivia Giaccio, Tess Johnson, Kai Owens, Kenzie Radway, Morgan Schild, Hannah Soar and Avital Shimko join Kauf on the women's squad.

The women's team is ranked number one in the world after the 2018-2019 campaign, with the men's team sitting in second.

Three-time Olympian and 2017 world champion Ashley Caldwell is set to spearhead the 14-member aerials team.

The 25-year-old, a regular winner on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit, will lead a squad which also features Kaila Kuhn, Megan Nick, Morgan Northrop, Megan Smallhouse, Winter Vinecki and Madison Varmette.

The men's team includes Alex Bowen, Quinn Dehlinger, Chris Lillis, Jon Lillis, Eric Loughran, Nick Novak and Justin Schoenefeld.