US Ski and Snowboard has announced it has agreed to a new partnership deal with John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) in the hair products category.

The agreement builds on 20 years of partnership and will highlight JPMS product lines at domestic US Ski and Snowboard freeski and snowboard events.

Among the most notable events where this will occur is the 2019 International Ski Federation Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships, which are due to be held in the American State of Utah from February 1 to 10.

It is claimed freeskiing and snowboarding competitions celebrate an athlete's unique style, as JPMS products empower those of all backgrounds to embrace their differences and celebrate their individual creativity.

US Ski and Snowboard's freeski and snowboard events will provide JPMS direct access to engage the national governing body's "large audience of millennial and generation Z snowsports fans with its products".

This will be achieved through unique branded social, digital and broadcast assets, as well as direct-to-consumer opportunities within partner villages at events, it is claimed.

The JPMS event activations will also aim to highlight the company's commitment to anti-bullying, a cause it proudly champions.

"US Ski and Snowboard is proud to partner with JPMS, a company that shares similar values of integrity, passion, community and excellence," a statement reads.

"JPMS not only provides the highest quality of hair care available but is also dedicated to making the world a better place.

"As the first professional beauty company to stand up against animal testing, JPMS's commitment to caring for people and for the planet is something US Ski and Snowboard is excited to be a part of."

US Ski and Snowboard has commended JPMS's commitment to its athletes, including Olympic bronze medal-winning freestyle skier Brita Sigourney ©Getty Images

US Ski and Snowboard’s chief marketing officer, Dan Barnett, described JPMS’s commitment to its athletes and events as having been an outstanding asset for 20 years.

"Our partnership is very exciting," he said.

"Our two organisations share very similar values and enabling the JPMS brand to engage with our unique young, aspirational fan-base is hugely compelling for all involved."

Julie Solwold, JPMS’s vice-president of lifestyle sports, added: "As a long-time partner of US Ski and Snowboard, we are delighted to be back on the slopes with them for another season of impeccable style.

"The passion US Ski and Snowboard athletes have to push the boundaries of performance and creativity through their sports aligns with our philosophy of encouraging individuals to celebrate their own unique style on their canvas of choice.

"We look forward to a fun and colourful season with US Ski and Snowboard this year."

Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, US Ski and Snowboard now represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders.

They are competing in seven teams; Alpine, cross-country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, Nordic combined and ski jumping.

Seven of the US's nine gold medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games came from the sports of Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

The other two were won in women's ice hockey and men's curling.