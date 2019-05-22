Further allegations of misconduct against late figure skater John Coughlin have emerged after one of his former pairs partners claimed he had sexually abused her for two years.

In a post on Facebook, Bridget Namiotka accused Coughlin, who committed suicide a day after he was placed on interim suspension from skating by the US Center for SafeSport, of abusing her and nine other women.

"I'm sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me," she wrote in response to a message of support for Coughlin.

"He sexually abused me for 2 years.

"Nobody innocent hangs themself [sic]."

Namiotka, who partnered with Coughlin from 2004 to 2007, accused him of "grooming" the women he allegedly abused.

"Think about the victims," she added.

In a response sent to USA Today, Tara Modlin, Coughlin's former agent, said: "It seems that you want me to comment on an unstable persons (sic) Facebook comment – I don’t really understand your question.

"My suggestion is to call some of his other partners."





The claims from Namiotka, the first woman to publicly accuse Coughlin of abuse, come after his family blamed his suicide on what they believe to be false sexual misconduct allegations against him.

It had been reported that three people had accused Coughlin of sexual misconduct and that two of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, but Coughlin claimed the allegations were unfounded.

Attorney John Manly, who represents more than 200 victims in the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse case, disputes the claims from his family.

"My clients and I want to make this clear: John Coughlin used his position of trust and power and prominence in figure skating to sexually abuse multiple minors, three of whom I represent," he said last month.

Following his death, the US Center for SafeSport closed the investigation, despite requests from US Figure Skating to continue.

A culture which "allowed grooming and abuse to go unchecked for too long" was uncovered in figure skating by the US Center for SafeSport during its investigation into Coughlin.