Hosts China added a further three gold medals to their tally today to finish on a total of eight out of 10 at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Challenge Cup in Zhaoqing.

Zou Jingyuan, a three-time World Championship gold medallist, and Li Shijia both claimed their second victories at Zhaoqing Sports Complex by topping the men’s parallel bars and women’s balance beam podiums respectively.

Finishing runner-to Zou, yesterday’s pommel horse champion, was South Korea’s Lee Seung-min.

North Korea’s Ri Yong-min was the parallel bars bronze medallist.

Li, meanwhile, held off fellow Chinese Yun Sisi and South Korea’s Eom Do-hyun to add the balance beam title to the uneven bars crown she won yesterday.

China’s other winner today was Liu Jingxing in the women’s floor exercise.

Liu, the uneven bars silver medallist, beat Malaysia’s Yueh Tan Ing to first place.

China's Liu Jingxing added the women's floor exercise gold medal to her uneven bars silver won yesterday ©Getty Images

Eom finished third to make it three bronze medals for her at the event.

Also tasting victory today were North Korea’s Kim Hyok in the men’s vault and Japan’s Takuya Sakakibara in the men’s horizontal bar.

South Korea’s Shin Jeah-wan and Japan’s Genta Tsuyuki completed the top three in the vault, in that order.

Rounding out the horizontal bar podium were China’s Lin Chaopan and the aforementioned South Korean, Lee.

Zhaoqing was hosting the first of seven FIG World Challenge Cups this season.

The next is scheduled to be held in Osijek in Croatia from Thursday (May 23) to Sunday (May 26).

It will be followed by a stop in Slovenian city Koper from May 30 to June 2.