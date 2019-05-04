Russian Alexandra Soldatova triumphed in the all-around competition on the opening day of finals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Spain.

The 20-year-old, all-around bronze medallist at last year's World Championships, scored 84.000 points to take gold in Guadalajara.

The four-time world champion topped the podium ahead of compatriot Ekaterina Selezneva, who amassed 80.850.

Italy's Alexandra Agiurgiuculese was the recipient of the bronze medal after she scored 77.300 points.

Alexandra Soldatova will be among the favourites in tomorrow's apparatus finals ©Getty Images

Italy claimed victory in the team competition with 50,250.

Bulgaria earned silver on 49,100 and Russia were forced to settle for bronze.

Soldatova will be among the favourites when the individual finals in the hoop, club, ribbon and ball disciplines take place tomorrow.

She won the ribbon title at the 2018 World Championships in Sofia and is also a world medallist in clubs, hoop and ball.