France’s Carole Cormenier is well placed to win her second consecutive Shotgun World Cup women’s trap title after topping first-day qualifying at the third event in this year’s flagship International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup series.

Cormenier, who took gold at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates in April, shot 72 out of a possible 75 after the first three rounds in Changwon in South Korea.

China’s Wang Xiaojing is second on the same total.

Four women scored 71 – Al Aina bronze medallist Silvana Stanco of Italy, Mariana Santos Serra of Portugal, Laetisha Scanlan of Australia, Safiye Sariturk of Turkey and Satu Makela-Nummela of Finland.

France's Carole Cormenier, winner of the women's trap event at the last ISSF Shotgun World Cup, headed first day qualifying today at the latest edition in Changwon, South Korea ©ISSF

The 48-year-old Finn, who won gold at the Beijing 2008 Games, set a qualifying world record of 123 from 125 at this season’s opening World Cup in Acapulco but could only place fifth in the final.

She has yet to step on the podium this season.

Cormenier has already secured a Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota place for her country.

The second qualifying section and final will take place tomorrow.