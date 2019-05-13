The International Skating Union (ISU) has unveiled a new Challenger Series for the synchronised skating calendar.

The Challenger Series will consist of up to five international competitions, giving opportunities for teams to compete at international level and earn world standing points.

Additionally, it will allow teams and officials to prepare for competing at ISU events.

The ISU says it will support a group of identified members, traditionally staging international synchronised skating competitions in Europe, being part of the competition calendar.

It also intends to back new synchronised skating competitions in Asia and in North America.

The Challenger Series will consist of up to five international competitions linked together ©ISU

Three Challenger Series events in Europe will be selected annually from existing international competitions on the ISU calendar.

For the 2019-2020 season, they will be the Leon Lurje Trophy in Swedish city Gothenburg, from January 24 to 26, as well as the French Cup Rouen, from January 31 to February 2, and the Spring Cup Milan, from February 14 to 16.

There will also be one Challenger Series event in North America to alternate between Canada and the United States, and one Challenger Series event in Asia.

For the 2019-2020 season, they will be the California Cup Irvine, from November 6 to 9, and the Asia Trophy Hong Kong, from November 29 to 30.

In July of last year, the International Olympic Committee turned down a request to have synchronised skating – a form of figure skating where teams of between eight and 20 athletes compete together as one team – included on the programme for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.