Nigeria's Glory Onome Nathaniel is set to be stripped of her women's 400 metres hurdles gold medal from the 2018 African Championships after she was given a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles when representing her country at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in London, has been sanctioned after she tested positive for stanozolol.

Nathaniel’s ban has been backdated to August 30, 2018, the date on which the AIU notified her of the Adverse Analytical Finding via the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

She has also had her results from August 5, 2018 to August 30, 2018 disqualified.

Nathaniel underwent an in-competition test on August 5 following her victory in the 400m hurdles at her home African Championships in Asaba.

The Athletics Integrity Unit has issued a decision against Nigerian hurdler Glory Onome Nathaniel for a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules. #CleanSport #AIUNews

Find out more ➡ https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4 pic.twitter.com/y32DEQa9HR — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) 8 May 2019

Lamiae Lhabze of Morocco will be upgraded from silver to gold in the event, with South African Wenda Nel in line to receive silver.

Cameroon's Audrey Nkamsao is set to be promoted from fourth to third and will inherit Nel's bronze medal.

Nathaniel was a member of Nigeria’s silver medal-winning 4x400m relay team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She also claimed three silver medals at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, finishing second in the 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

Her personal best in the 400m hurdles is 55.01sec, set in the Gold Coast 2018 heats before coming sixth in the final.