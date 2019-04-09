Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, previously stripped of a world title for taking performance-enhancing drugs, has been provisionally suspended for an indefinite period by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) charged following a second offence.

Bakulin lost his 50 kilometress world title from 2011 when he was banned in 2015 because his blood passport data showed signs of doping.

The AIU, which handles doping cases in track and field, says he has been charged with the same offence and has been provisionally suspended pending a hearing.

Bakulin used coached by Viktor Chegin who has a history of training athletes banned for doping violations.

Bakulin was disqualified in January 2015 for three years and two months starting from December 24 in 2012, and several of his results were annulled.

Russia's Ekaterina Medvedeva, pictured winning the 10,000m race walk title at the 2012 IAAF World Junior Championships, has received a provisional doping suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit ©Getty Images

The International Association of Athletics Federations filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration in Lausanne, questioning the selective suspension periods, involved including the window that opened up less than a month before his World Championship gold medal.

In March 2016, Bakulin's results from 25 February 2011 to 24 December 2012 were also wiped out, including his sixth place at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Russians make up three of the latest seven doping suspensions to be issued by the AIU, who have also suspended Bakulin’s former teammate, 2012 world junior walk champion Ekaterina Medvedeva.

Earlier this week, Russian middle-distance runner Kseniya Savina and her husband were charged by the AIU over allegations of complicity and tampering with a sample.

Savina is already facing a separate charge from the AIU from June, regarding the alleged use of the blood boosting drug erythropoietin.