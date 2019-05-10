Sport Event Denmark have welcomed ideas from International Federations and event owners on how sport can contribute to the United Nations’ (UN) Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The 17 global goals were set by the UN General Assembly in 2015 as part of its 2030 Agenda.

The goals includes no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, and decent work and economic growth.

Industry, innovation, and infrastructure, reducing inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, and life on land are also listed as goals.

The trackable aims are complete by peace, justice, and strong institutions, and partnerships for the goals.

Sport Event Denmark, the national sport event organisation promoting the country as sport event nation. sought to discuss with the delegates at SportAccord Summit here on how sport can contribute to the goals.

Delegates were invited to submit ideas at the organisation’s stand at the exhibition, with 75 ideas having been put forward.

Sport Event Denmark welcomed the contribution of delegates to the discussion and expressed their aim of incorporating the suggestions in discussions over future work with bidding and staging major, international sporting events.

Recycling was a key theme raised by delegates ©Sport Event Denmark

Hans Natorp, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark, also addressed the development goals at a speaker's stand at the summit.

"A quick run-down of the ideas and discussions at Sport Event Denmark’s stand on the global goals shows that the international federations and event owners have clear visions about why the world of sport should contribute to the goals," Lars Lundov, chief executive of Sport Event Denmark, said.

"It also shows that they reflect on how to achieve the goals and many already were in the process of doing so.

"The feedback is a diverse as are the 17 global goals spanning from practical guidelines for recycling plastic to meta reflections on how to implement the global goals into the strategies of staging major, international sporting events."

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was among the delegates to visit the stand.

Sport Event Denmark revealed they held a constructive discussion with the official on how sporting events can contribute with the South Korean stating that "partnership and ownership will help implementation of Global Goals".

Following submissions from delegates, Sport Event Denmark generated a word cloud from the responses which were typed into a database.

The predominant word was recycling, with delegates drawing attention to issues such as bottles, cups and straws amid concerns over plastic and waste.