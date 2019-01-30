Sport Event Denmark has been named as the first gold partner of the 17th edition of the SportAccord Summit, taking place this year in Gold Coast in Australia.

The organisation bids for and hosts world class sporting events in Denmark.

It works with Danish host cities and National Federations from the bidding stage right through to the evaluation of events.

This will be the ninth time that Sport Event Denmark will be a gold partner for SportAccord, with this year's Summit taking place in Gold Coast, the 2018 Commonwealth Games host, from May 5 to 10.

The Summit brings together event organisers, governing bodies and other influential figures in sporting politics.

The Danish city of Aarhus hosted the 2018 Sailing World Championships ©Sailing Energy/World Sailing

"Sport Event Denmark has once again extended its gold partnership because we see SportAccord as the major networking opportunity internationally and we bring valuable insights home each year," said Lars Lundov, chief executive of Sport Event Denmark.

Nis Hatt, managing director of SportAccord, added: "Sport Event Denmark has been a tremendous supporter and partner of SportAccord since its inception in 2003 and were also SportAccord co-hosts with the City of Aarhus in 2017.

"It goes without saying, this partnership is extremely important to SportAccord and we thank them for their continued support and loyalty as we head towards the Gold Coast edition of SportAccord in May."

Denmark have recently hosted events such as the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus.

This year the country is hosting nine major sporting events, including the International Association of Athletics Federation World Cross Country Championships, the Cyclo-Cross World Championships, the World Women's Curling Championships and the Junior World Orienteering Championships.