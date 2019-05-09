Chengdu has been officially been announced as the host of the 2025 World Games, the 12th edition of the multi-sport event.

The Chinese city the sole bidder for the event, making the confirmation at the International World Games Association (IWGA) effectively a formality.

The World Games is the second multi-sport event secured by Chengdu in recent months, following the city being awarded the 2021 Summer Universiade in March.

It will be the second time the World Games will take place in Asia, following Chinese Taipei staging the 2009 edition.

The decision to award Chengdu the Games was taken at the IWGA Executive Board meeting yesterday, with the decision ratified at today's General Assembly.

Chengdu state they plan to stage the event from August 7 to 17 in 2025.

More follows.