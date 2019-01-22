International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin has led a visit to Chengdu to assess preparations for the 2021 Summer Universiade, claiming "our team is amazed by the quality of the presentation".

A newly conceived 40,000-capacity stadium was one of the main venues viewed by the delegation as part of the first evaluation visit following the signing of a pre-attribution agreement between FISU and the city of Chengdu.

During a meeting with Chengdu Mayor Luo Qiang, the FISU delegation - including treasurer Bayasgalan Danzandorj, Summer Universiade director Marc Vandenplas and deputy director Jing Zhao - received a brief update on all developments since the parties first met at last month’s FISU Steering Committee meeting in Braga in Portugal.

The delegation then inspected several venues, starting with the construction site of the Crown Lake Sports Centre, which can hold around 40,000 spectators and will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as track and field competitions at Chengdu 2021.

The delegation also visited the campus of Chengdu University, which will house the Universiade Village as well as the volleyball competition venue.

FISU representatives met with the President of the university, Wang Qingyuan, and reviewed its facilities.

The delegation also inspected the Shuangliu Sports Centre, which may be used as the main training venue for athletics, before they travelled to the construction site for basketball in the Hi-tech Zone Sports Centre Stadium.

This venue in south-east Chengdu is part of a large-scale cluster designed to allow easy access to sports facilities to residents in the future and host major sports competitions.

The FISU delegation visited several venues ©FISU

Matytsin appreciated the progress that has been made.

"Our team is amazed by the quality of the presentation," he said.

"All of the presenters have already shown an incredible knowledge of FISU's minimum requirements."

After the venue tour, FISU and the leaders of Chengdu met for a working sessio, where the heads of various departments of the city administration presented comprehensive reports on their plans and preparation for the Universiade.

Before leaving Chengdu, the FISU delegation also met with the Governor of Sichuan Province, Yin Li, and visited the world famous Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Chengdu's bid for the 2021 Summer Universiade is due to be formally approved during the upcoming FISU Executive Committee meeting in Krasnoyarsk in Russia from February 28 to March 1.

This will take place before the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade gets underway on March 2.

Chengdu would be the third Summer Universiade host in China in two decades, after Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.