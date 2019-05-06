World Anti-Doping Agency President Sir Craig Reedie has strongly defended how the organisation has handled the crisis in Russia and accused some of his opponents of being motivated more by politics than finding a solution.

Several National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs), most notably in the United States, criticised the decision by WADA in January to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency compliant again even after it missed a deadline to hand over crucial data from its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Sir Craig, talking at LawAccord, an event being held as part of SportAccord Summit, which opened here today, claimed that most countries backed WADA's decision to reinstate Russia but a small group wanted them to be banned for as long as possible.

"Most of them clearly begin to understand that it doesn't make much sense for them to complain about what we have done because the alternative seemed to be to some NADOs was to keep Russia non-compliant forever," he said.

"The alternative is go and rebuild and produce a robust [anti-doping] organisation in Russia.

"Failure to do that, in my view, runs the risk of if you didn't do that they may go back to the bad old days and start doing what they did before.

"That doesn't seem to do anything for clean sport and it doesn't protect athletes.

"I have to say a number of the NADOs were thinking entirely on a political basis and not a practical basis.

"We live in a politicall world and they are entitled to their views but my view is, that as President of the organisation, is to see through the logic, sensible and legal way of doing this.

"Look at the situation that has existed over the past 18 months-two years - the biggest political standoff there has been for years.

"Diplomats are being dismissed, people are being hacked, in my country people were poisoned.

"WADA is just about the only organisation that has actually brought Russia to do what we wanted them to do.

"They are now behaving extremely well."

