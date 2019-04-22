UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger and England Netball chief executive Joanna Adams have visited Zambia as part of the World Cup legacy programme - NET2019.

More than 600 women and girls from across the country were invited by the Netball Association of Zambia to take part in a special tournament at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

The event, which officially opened the netball season, saw teams representing local youth hub sites, community leagues, schools and the national league getting involved.

Women and girls from all over Zambia participated at the event in Lusaka organised by NET2019, the legacy programme launched following England's successful bid for this year's World Cup in Liverpool ©Facebook

During the event, Bessie Chelemu director of sport at Zambia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, led a forum which invited public, private and civil stakeholders in netball to discuss the future of netball in the country.

International Netball Federation Africa regional development manager Joan Smit was also in attendance at the event, supporting NET2019, the legacy programme launched by England Netball and UK Sport as part of England's successful bid to stage this year's World Cup in Liverpool.

The programme aims to empower women and girls through netball providing coaching advice and facilitated netball sessions.