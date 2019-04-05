Home Nations netballers joined local school players in Salford to mark the 100-days-to-go milestone for the Netball World Cup which will take place in Liverpool from July 12 to 21.

With the trophy on display, more than 100 pupils from Loreto Grammar School, Manchester High School for Girls, St Bede’s College and St Patrick’s Roman Catholic High School gathered on MediaCity Piazza in Salford, where a pop-up court was erected and netball activities held.

Also present were representatives of the three Home Nations which will compete at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this summer.

England Netball head coach Tracey Neville, who oversaw the momentous defeat of host nation Australia in last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, was joined by England Roses players Jodie Gibson and Eleanor Cardwell.

Also in attendance were Scottish Thistles captain Claire Maxwell and Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan.

As part of the 100 days countdown event the girls, international players, coaches and TV presenters shared their life goals for a programme which will be showcased at the World Cup.

Event Director Lindsay Impett said: “It’s fantastic to see such a huge buzz around our 100 days to go milestone event as we count down towards the World Cup tournament.

“With so many young girls and netball stars involved in sharing their goals it just shows how empowering and positive this sport is for women and girls everywhere.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the world to Liverpool this July.”

Neville added: “The passion of these young netballers is so great to see!

“The excitement is really starting to build ahead of this July and speaking to Claire and Dan I know our fellow Home Nations are raring to go, too.”

Tickets for netball’s premier international sporting tournament are selling fast, with more than 88,000 spectators confirmed so far.

The Netball World Cup will feature the top 16 teams in the world.