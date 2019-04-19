United States Olympic Committee (USOC) director of sport technology and innovation Phil Cheetham will provide the keynote address at an industry-leading awards ceremony next month.

Cheetham has been confirmed as the headline speaker at the Yahoo Sports Technology Awards, due to be held at the Roundhouse in London on May 2.

His speech will be entitled "Silicon Valley Giants are a Serious Force in Sports Technology".

The ceremony is described as a "unique celebration of technology-led innovation across sport globally".

"I’m a long-standing, passionate advocate of technology’s role in helping athletes, so it is exciting to take this to the next level," said Cheetham, according to Yahoo Sports.

"The executives at the top of Silicon Valley have unrivalled tech knowledge and this, combined with access to their level of funding, will be immensely beneficial for both business and sport.

"I am looking forward to sharing these insights with my peers at the awards."

Cheetham is tasked with developing technology to help the American team at major events including the Olympic Games in his role with the USOC.

He is also responsible for allocating funds donated by the USOC’s Technology and Innovation Advisory Board.