Figure skater Nathan Chen, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and the men's rugby sevens team have all won the United States Olympic Committee's (USOC) Best of March Team USA Award.

Chen won the men's award for taking his second consecutive world title at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Japan.

He also went the whole season undefeated, winning titles at Skate America, Internationaux de France, the Grand Prix final and the US Championships.

His free skate score of 216.02 set a world record.

Nathan Chen was given the men's USOC Best of March Team USA Award ©Getty Images

Shiffrin had a record-breaking season, becoming the first Alpine skier to win the giant slalom, slalom, Super-G and overall titles in one campaign.

This increased to 60 her World Cup victories at just 24 years old.

The men's rugby sevens team received the accolade for triumphing at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas.

This gave the side the number one world ranking, having finished on the podium for the fifth consecutive time.

Votes from national governing body representatives and members of the media accounted for 50 per cent of the tally, the other half determined by a public online vote.