Current Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed is set to be re-elected for a second term this week when the fifth APC General Assembly convenes in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In all, 13 candidates are standing for six positions on the Executive Board, including Rashed from the UAE, who is standing unopposed for a second term as President.

The other positions up for grabs include two vice-presidents, for which five people are standing; chair of the Women in Sports Committee, which three candidates are going for; and two members at large, for which four people have put themselves forward for.

The General Assembly is due to last for two days starting tomorrow, with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons set to attend as a guest of honour.

The elections are the last item on the agenda and will begin at 11am local time on Wednesday (February 6) after each candidate has given a presentation on why they should be chosen.

Other items on the agenda include a review of last year’s Asian Para Games in Jakarta in Indonesia, a report on the body’s finances and 2019 budget and presentations on upcoming Para events including Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Wednesday’s agenda is dominated by the Executive Board elections.

Standing for the two positions as vice-president are Jang Hyang Sook from South Korea, Keng Chuan Ng from Malaysia, Stya Parkash Sangwan from India and Tariq Mustafa from Pakistan.

Current vice-president Masayuki Mizuno from Japan is also standing for re-election.

Here's some pictures from the final meeting of the current Asian Paralympic Committee Executive Board in Dubai, UAE. A new board will be elected on February 6, 2019 during the 5th APC General Assembly. #APCGA2019 #APCElections #APCExecutiveBoard #AsianParalympic #Support#Share pic.twitter.com/PmbKoMBieq — Asian Paralympic (@asianparalympic) February 2, 2019

Looking to replace Oman's Anisa Alhooti as chair of the Women in Sports Committee are Fatemeh Rakhshani from Iran, Nasanbat Oyunbat from Mongolia and Bahrain's Sara Alshawi.

Ahead of the General Assembly the current Board held their final meeting, at which the upcoming Assembly was discussed, as were financial and biennial reports and reports from the Standing Committees and five sub regions of Asia.

"It has been a great four years since the existing Executive Board was elected," President Rashed said.

"Over this time, we have achieved a lot and overcome many challenges as well.

"I thank you all for your commitment and dedication shown towards the Movement.

"For those who will not be with us from here on, keep supporting us and I hope we continue our relationship and continue working for the good of the Movement."

The APC have also been holding their fifth Conference, during which five members were presented with the Asian Order for outstanding contribution towards the Paralympic Movement.

They were the Mohamed Al Hameli, who has helped grow the Movement "rapidly" in the UAE over the past decade; Kazakhstan’s Paralympic Committee vice-president Kairat Boranbayev ,who built a Paralympic training centre in Astana with his own money;Myung Ho Lee from South Korea; and Raja Sapta Oktohari from Indonesia and the Olympic Council of Asia.

Myung received the Order for his work helping form Unified Korean teams at the 2018 Asian Para Games and Oktohari was given the Order for his work as chair of the 2018 Asian Para Games Organising Committee.