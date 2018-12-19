Majid Rashed will stand unopposed for re-election as President of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) when the body holds its General Assembly in February, it has been announced.

The APC have released the names of all 13 candidates standing for election across six Executive Board positions including vice-president, members at large and chair of the Women in Sport Committee.

While Rashed, from the United Arab Emirates, will stand unopposed for a second term as President, five candidates will fight for two positions as vice-president and three are campaigning to be the new Women in Sport Committee chair.

Those standing for vice-president are Jang Hyang Sook from South Korea, Keng Chuan Ng from Malaysia, Masayuki Mizuno from Japan, India’s Satya Parkash and Pakistan’s Tariq Mustafa.

Chuan Ng is also running to become a member at large but can only be voted into one position.

Jeong Min Lee has been appointed chair of the APC Athletes' Committee ©Getty Images

Standing to be chair of the Women in Sports Committee are Fatemeh Rakhshani from Iran, Mongolia’s Nasanbat Oyunbat and Sara Alshawi from Bahrain.

Meanwhile running against Chuan Ng for a position as member at large are Abdulraheem Al Sheikh from Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan’s Khademudin Allahyar and Pakistan’s Nighat Imran Shami.

The Assembly at which they will be elected is set to take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on February 6.

During the Assembly each candidate will give a presentation to APC membership before votes are cast.

More details on the candidates can be found here.

The APC Athletes' Committee have nominated Para-Nordic skier Jeong Min Lee from South Korea as their chair, meaning he will also sit on the new Executive Board.