The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has revealed the seven candidates in the running for five places on its Athletes' Committee.

The election is due to be held during next month's Asian Para Games in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

Japanese swimmer Junichi Kawai, a five-time Paralympic gold medallist, is among the confirmed candidates.

ASEAN Para Games medallist Nur Syahidah Alim, a Singaporean archer, and Syrian Para athletics competitor Mohamad Mohamad are also in contention.

They are joined by South Korean cross-country skier and biathlete Jeong Min-lee, double Paralympic powerlifting champion Siamand Rahman of Iran and Para-athletes Siham Masoud Muhail and Yanzhang Wang, of the United Arab Emirates and China respectively.

Rahman is known as the "world's strongest Paralympian" for his world records in the heavyweight division.

Para-shooter Ho-Gyoung You of South Korea is the current chairperson of the Athletes' Committee.

The five members elect their chosen chairperson - who attends APC Executive Board meetings - and vice-chairperson at their first meeting.

They can also propose two additional members to be co-opted onto the Athletes' Committee to "ensure that the diversity of the Paralympic Movement in Asia is represented", according to the APC.

The Asian Para Games are due to run from October 6 to 13.

Athletes participating at the event will be able to vote in the Athletes' Committee election.