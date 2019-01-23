The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has said it is ready to host the fifth edition of its General Assembly and Conference next month with the continental governing body outlining the order of proceedings in Dubai.

All the events will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and in partnership with the United Arab Emirates National Paralympic Committee and Dubai Club for People of Determination.

More than 140 delegates are expected to come together for the four-day gathering, which is due to take place from February 3 to 6 and will be graced by the Princess of Bhutan Euphelma Choden Wangchuck, the Indonesian secretary of the Ministry for Youth and Sports Gatot S. Dewa Broto and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, among others.

The APC Conference will mark the start of the proceedings on February 3, when the APC strategic plan will be reviewed alongside the development of Para-sport activity in Asia and beyond.

One of the expected highlights of the day will be the sharing of success stories from some of the nations where the Paralympic Movement is developing.

There will also be discussion to help identify the barriers to the growth of the Paralympic Movement in Asia and on increasing female participation in sport.

The General Assembly, which will welcome delegates from 36 National Paralympic Committees as well as representatives of the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, will focus on the APC membership, constitution and budgets.

There will also be presentations from the Paralympic and Asian Para Games organisers, including a review of the Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games by officials.

The General Assembly will also be attended by officials from various International Federations, including the Badminton World Federation, World Archery, World Taekwondo, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation and the development arm of the IPC, the Agitos Foundation.

The second edition of the Asian Awards will be presented at the gala dinner at the end of the first day of the General Assembly.

Six awards, including those for the best Para-athletes, officials and photographer, will be handed out, while just as many Asian Orders will be given to those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Paralympic Movement in Asia.

Among the nominees for the best Para-athletes are shooter Sareh Javanmardi and swimmer Shahin Izadyar, both of whom are from Iran.

Majid Rashed, left, will stand unopposed for re-election as President of the Asian Paralympic Committee at the General Assembly ©Getty Images

Others include wheelchair fencer Yu Chui Yee of Hong Kong, China’s Paralympic gold medal-winning powerlifter Tan Yujiao, Malaysian track and field athlete Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, Iraq’s shot-put world champion Garrah Tnaiash and Kazakh cross-country skier Alexandr Kolyadin.

The General Assembly will conclude with the APC Executive Board elections on February 6.

The holders of six positions will be determined, including the President, two vice-presidents, two members at large and the chair of the Women in Sport Committee.

It was announced last month that Majid Rashed will stand unopposed for re-election as President.

"We would like to thank Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, for his great support for our upcoming event," he said.

"This also shows the sustainability and continuous support of the UAE and Dubai Government towards the Asian Paralympic Movement.

"The atmosphere is great.

"All our partners such as Dubai Sports Council, UAE Paralympic Committee and Dubai are supporting us in every way.

"I think our guests from Asia and beyond will attend one of the historical and very special events, not just the General Assembly, but a special gathering where we will have APC Conference as well as the Asian Awards.

"I also want to appreciate and thank the current Board for their contribution in the growth of the Paralympic Movement, and would like to say that a challenge and big mission waiting for all who are going to be elected in the new Board."

Mohammed Al Hameli, chairman of Dubai Club for People of Determination and also the chair for the Local Organising Committee for the General Assembly, added: "This is a very important event as it will add value to the Paralympic Movement not only in Dubai or UAE, but across Asia, and thus, we are working together to make it successful.

"We have done our homework and now we are waiting to host our guests."