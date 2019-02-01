Max Langenhan of Germany retained his title in the men's race at the International Luge Federation (FIL) Junior World Championships in Innsbruck.

Langenhan retained his junior world title after recording a total time of 1min 41.403secs in the men's race in Innsbruck.

The 19-year-old had been favourite to win, having dominated the Junior World Cup last season and impressing in the senior competition this year, currently sitting in 15th in the overall standings.

The silver medallist was Austria's Bastien Schulte with a time of 1:41.746, while Italy's Lukas Gufler finished third in 1:41.931.

Germany's Max Langenhan retained his FIL Junior World Championship title having impressed this season in the senior competition at the World Cup ©FIL

It was more success for Germany in the women's race, with Cheyenne Rosenthal triumphing with a time of 1:21.364.

Italy's Verena Hofer took second in 1:21.388 and Germany's Jessica Degenhardt finished third in 1:21.438.

Last year's winner, German Jessica Tiebel, was ineligible to defend her title due to her age.

The competition is set to conclude tomorrow at the Olympic bobsleigh, luge and skeleton truck in Igls with the doubles event.