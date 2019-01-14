Former Team Sky and British Cycling team doctor Richard Freeman is set to face a tribunal after being accused of ordering testosterone "to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance".

The General Medical Council (GMC) is bringing a misconduct case against Freeman to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) from February 6 to March 5.

The location of the hearing is St James's Buildings in Manchester.

Freeman is also accused of dishonest conduct by claiming that an order from Fit4Sport Limited for 30 sachets of testogel, which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), had been made in error in May 2011.

He is also alleged to have lied to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) investigators in that he stated that testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff and had been returned to Fit4Sport Limited.

The tribunal will also inquire into allegations he failed to maintain an adequate record management system and that his management of prescription-only medicine was "inappropriate".

In July of last year, Freeman gave his first set of interviews since UKAD launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a "mystery package" given to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011.

He told The Times that he was the victim of a "set-up" designed by ex-British Cycling coach Shane Sutton and aimed at damaging his and Sir Bradley's reputations following a number of arguments between the Australian and the 2012 Tour de France winner.

Richard Freeman administered the contents of a jiffy bag, which allegedly contained the corticosteroid triamcinolone, to Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 ©Getty Images

A statement published today on the MPTS website reads: "The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, on 16 May 2011, Dr Richard Freeman ordered for delivery from Fit4Sport Limited to the Manchester Velodrome 30 sachets of testogel.

"It is further alleged that, at the time of the order, testogel was (and remains) prohibited on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of prohibited substances and methods.

"It is further alleged that on 18 May 2011, Dr Freeman made untrue statements, in that he denied making the order and advised that it had been made in error.

"The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that, on a date in October 2011, Dr Freeman contacted an individual at Fit4Sport Limited requesting written confirmation that the order had been sent in error, returned and would be destroyed by Fit4Sport Limited, knowing that this had not taken place.

"It is further alleged that, on a date in October 2011, Dr Freeman showed the e-mail to others knowing that its content was untrue.

"The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that during an interview with UK Anti-Doping on 17 February 2017, Dr Freeman made untrue statements in that he stated that testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff and had been returned to Fit4Sport Limited.

"It is alleged that Dr Freeman’s conduct as set out above was dishonest.

"It is further alleged that his motive for placing the order was to obtain testogel to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

"It is further alleged Dr Freeman’s motive for his actions, in respect of the untrue statements and communications with Fit4Sport Limited, were to conceal his motive for placing the order."

Richard Freeman has been involved in a dispute with ex-British Cycling coach Shane Sutton ©Getty Images

The statement adds: "The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that, when team doctor for athletes at British Cycling Federation and Tour Racing/Team Sky, Dr Freeman inappropriately provided medical treatment that did not constitute first aid to non-athlete members of staff.

"It is further alleged that Dr Freeman failed to inform three patients' GPs of medication prescribed and reasons for prescribing.

"The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that, in his role as team doctor for athletes at British Cycling Federation and Tour Racing/Team Sky, Dr Freeman failed to maintain an adequate record management system.

"It is further alleged that his management of prescription-only medication was inappropriate.

"The tribunal will further inquire into the allegation that Dr Freeman failed to ensure that the records on a laptop, which was stolen from him on the evening of 27/28 August 2014, could be retrieved."

Freeman resigned from his role with British Cycling in September 2017 because of the stress of the UKAD investigation.

He also did not provide evidence to a Parliamentary Select Committee hearing in March 2017, which was looking into the contents of the package he administered to Sir Bradley.

A British Cycling spokesman has said in a statement today that the national governing body has "raised concerns" relating to Freeman’s fitness to practice with the GMC and has continued to support the public body’s investigation, in which it is a co-referrer.

"British Cycling suspended Dr Richard Freeman in March 2017 and subsequently initiated an investigation into his conduct as an employee of the federation," the spokesman adds.

"British Cycling requested that Dr Freeman be interviewed as part of the investigation: however, he declined to make himself available for interview, citing grounds of ill health.

"In September 2017, he resigned from British Cycling."

Freeman claimed Sutton was behind the original suggestion that the package given to Sir Bradley contained the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone, which is on the WADA list of banned substances.

He dismissed the claims as "outrageous" and again insisted the package actually contained fluimucil, a legal decongestant.

In an interview with the BBC, Freeman reiterated his admission that he could not prove this because a laptop containing medical records was stolen in 2014 but revealed he was in possession of a document which supports his explanation.