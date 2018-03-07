Former coach Shane Sutton has urged Sir Bradley Wiggins and ex-Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman to "come forward and tell the truth" after a British Parliamentary report claimed they had crossed an "ethical line" with their use of drugs within the anti-doping rules.

Sutton, the ex-British Cycling technical director who resigned in 2016 following allegations of sexism and discrimination, told Sky Sports that both Sir Bradley and Team Sky "need to to explain it all to everybody".

The report from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee criticised the conduct of British Cycling and Team Sky, and the way in which they have responded to investigations on the ongoing saga.

Members of Parliament concluded that therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) were used by Team Sky to take the corticosteroid triamcinolone, in an effort to prepare them for the 2012 Tour de France, won by Sir Bradley.

TUEs allow the use of otherwise banned substances to treat medical conditions.

The allegations were dismissed by Sir Bradley, a five-time Olympic gold medallist.

Sutton said it was unfair to label Sir Bradley as a cheat but called on those involved to clarify the situation amid continued criticism.

"I cannot say I know a lot about Brad's use of it in or out of competition," the controversial Australian said to Sky Sports.

"I am told by the doctor he needs a TUE for this event etcetera etcetera.

"Outside of the event, you have to sit down and ask them.

"I call for the doctor and Brad to come forward and answer these questions, they are not for me.

"I am calling for him and the doctor to come forward and tell the truth."

Sir Bradley Wiggins has dismissed the allegations made against him ©Getty Images

Sutton added: "He is a sufferer, I have seen him suffer and gasping for breath after effort, I saw what he was going though, I cannot answer how often he used it.

"Only the doctor and him can tell us.

"They need to explain it all to everybody and everyone knows the word cheat needs to be taken out of the equation.

"The report says he did not cheat, so come forward and tell everyone what you administered, when, and let us put it to bed."

Sutton also denied suggestions from a "well-placed source" quoted in the report who told the DCMS Select Committee that tramcinolone was used by Team Sky for its performance-enhancing benefits.

The 60-year-old accused the unnamed person of having an "axe to grind" with Team Sky.

"I totally refute that," Sutton said.

"What you have to remember is that Brad and I worked in isolation, when the source says this happened.

"I would like to know when.

"I have no recollection of training with that group, when they were all together.

"I know what training camps I was on and for me that is a total lie from someone that has very much an axe to grind with Team Sky."

Sir Bradley claimed that the one anonymous source in the report was attempting to smear him, before asserting the process had been a "complete mess of innuendo and rumour".