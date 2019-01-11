Top seed Lin Dan of China remains on course for men’s singles success at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thailand Masters after coming from behind to beat Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei in Bangkok today.

The two-time Olympic champion registered a 14-21, 21-16, 21-8 win in the quarter-finals of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

It is the third time in as many matches that Lin has been taken to a deciding game.

Standing between him and a place in the final is fellow Chinese Lu Guangzu, who defeated Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik 21-15, 21-17 in the last eight.

There was a surprise result today in the other side of the men’s singles draw with sixth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei losing 19-21, 22-20, 11-21 to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

Loh now faces a semi-final clash with France’s Brice Leverdez, a 21-11, 21-19 winner at the expense of Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

Canada's Michelle Li suffered a shock elimination in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, the highest-seeded player left in the draw, Canada’s Michelle Li, fell to a 13-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong’s Deng Joy Xuan.

Deng’s reward for overcoming the third seed is a last-four encounter with Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani, who followed up her victory over top seed and home favourite Nitchaon Jindapol yesterday by beating Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 14-21, 21-15, 21-18.

The other semi-final is due to be an all-Thai affair between sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Chochuwong beat compatriot Porntip Buranaprasertsuk 21-15, 21-12 to reach the penultimate round, while Ongbamrungphan defeated Japan’s Saena Kawakami 21-17, 10-21, 21-13.

Competition is scheduled to continue tomorrow with the finals set for Sunday (January 13).