The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission have called for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to recommend "immediate measures and actions" following the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) missed deadline.

A statement from the IOC athlete body asserted they were "extremely disappointed and concerned" after RUSADA missed the December 31 deadline to provide the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and the underlying data from the Moscow Laboratory to WADA.

Meeting the deadline was a key criteria of RUSADA's controversial reinstatement by WADA in September.

The Commission, chaired by Zimbabwe's former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, said they now "expect the CRC in its meeting of 14 and 15 January 2019 to make the appropriate recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee in the light of its decision of September 2018.

"These recommendations should lead to immediate measures and actions," a statement added.

Previously, the Commission said they had asked athletes for their patience while promising that they would advocate for strong actions should RUSADA not meet the requirements for reinstatement.

"Over the past months, we supported the provisional reinstatement of RUSADA for three main reasons," today's statement said.

"One, by provisionally reinstating RUSADA, Russian athletes could be tested more regularly and effectively.

"Second, should RUSADA miss the set deadline, stronger and more effective sanctions would be imposed on Russia, thanks to the new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories.

"Third, the provisional reinstatement of RUSADA with a clear deadline provided us with a clear process and timeline to resolve a situation that has been ongoing since 2015."

As well as calling for the CRC to recommend immediate action, the Athletes' Commission said the topic would be top of the agenda at their next meeting on January 14.

The Commission stated they would evaluate all of the information and will discuss how, as athlete representatives, they can support and facilitate any actions to be taken.

"Following our meeting, we will organise one of our regular conference calls with the worldwide network of the Athletes' Commissions in order to update athletes and athlete representatives about our discussions and actions, which we will also announce publicly as we have done in the past," the Athletes' Commission stated.

"Finally, we like to encourage all athletes to continue to share with us their views as we always aim to consider feedback from the global athlete community during our deliberations."

RUSADA again face the prospect of suspension after missing the December 31 deadline ©Getty Images

The Commission is the latest body to express concern over the situation.

The missed deadline has increased criticism of WADA, whose President Sir Craig Reedie previously said he could "100 per cent guarantee" that Russia would provide the data.

Russian authorities blocked a WADA team in Moscow last month as they claimed the equipment they wanted to use to extract the laboratory data was not certified under the country's law.

It meant WADA could not take hold of evidence that they say could catch more drug cheats while exonerating others.

The WADA Athlete Committee - chaired by Canada's Beckie Scott who previously claimed she was "bullied" for arguing RUSADA should not be reinstated in the first place - said they are "extremely disappointed" that the deadline has been missed.

As things stand, the CRC meeting on January 14 and 15 in Montreal will discuss what action should now be taken.

Critics have called for the meeting to take place immediately, both to avoid further delays and the possibility that some sort of compromise could be reached with RUSADA between now and then.

Such calls have already come from more than a dozen National Anti-Doping Agencies, including those from the United States, Ireland, Austria, France, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

WADA's own vice-president Linda Helleland has also claimed the CRC should be convened "immediately".

In response, WADA released a statement yesterday to claim that the 14th and 15th are "the closest available dates to the December 31, 2018 deadline" when all CRC members can meet in person.

They added that the members felt it is "imperative" that they meet in person, as opposed to discussing the matter via teleconference as Norway's Sports Minister Helleland suggested.

Poland's Sports Minister Witold Banka, who like Helleland is a candidate for the WADA Presidency, claimed he was in discussions with other Sports Ministers over the missed deadline.

It seems that Russia hasn’t fulfilled its obligations.They must now be ready to face the consequences.The CRC will now analyze the https://t.co/XEoDTQHzUD position as an ExCo member will reflect the Europe’s https://t.co/AaNC2oVFRl I’m in discussions with other sports ministers. — Witold Bańka (@WitoldBanka) January 3, 2019

"It seems that Russia hasn't fulfilled its obligations," he said on Twitter.

"They must now be ready to face the consequences.

"The CRC will now analyse the situation.

"My position as an ExCo member will reflect Europe's mandate.

"I'm in discussions with other Sports Ministers."

Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson, a vocal critic of the Russian crisis, has released an open letter to CRC chair Jonathan Taylor.

"Can you also categorically and publicly confirm that with your lack of calling an urgent Compliance Committee meeting - as is completely within your power to do - Russia has not been given a two-week extension to provide the data until 14 January?" Samuelsson wrote.

"If Russia has been given an extension, as WADA subtly suggested in its statement on New Year's Day, then that makes the so-called 31 December 'hard deadline' a farce, does it not?

"A deadline must always be a deadline - not least when set by the global anti-doping regulator.

"As a matter of reputation of your Compliance Committee, the world's athletes urge you to do what is right and ethical by sticking to the deadline that was imposed, and that has now passed - anything else is a travesty for sport, and will regrettably bring down the Compliance Committee's reputation along with WADA's.

"Anything else than ethical and transparent action will further ruin WADA's reputation in a week when it has reached rock bottom."

Open letter to chair of @wada_ama CRC Jonathan Taylor. Clean sport cannot wait. #ImproveWADA pic.twitter.com/mq3AcysVWf — Sebastian Samuelsson (@SebbeSamuelsson) January 3, 2019

Taylor, a British lawyer, had previously responded to British Paralympic powerlifter Ali Jawad in a letter.

According to the BBC, Taylor stated that "in cases of non-compliance, the special fast-track procedure also requires WADA to give the Russian authorities a fair opportunity to make a submission for the consideration of the CRC".

"It might be said that there is nothing to be considered, the non-compliance is plain, the reasons are irrelevant, so following due process is futile and therefore unnecessary, but the courts do not like such arguments, and therefore the risk of successful challenge would be significant, which I don't think anyone would want," Taylor added.

"With respect, I don't think that this approach 'lacks urgency'.

"I note your concern that waiting till 14-15 January might give the Russian authorities a further opportunity to provide the data, albeit after the deadline set.

"I am not sure why you think that would be such a bad thing.

"I thought everyone agreed that it is vital to get the data, so that it can be determined which of the athletes tested in the relevant period have a case to answer and which do not."

IOC President Thomas Bach strongly hinted in his end of year address that Russia will not receive further punishment from them, even if WADA do take action.

The IOC forced Russia to compete neutrally at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics due to evidence of the country's doping problem.