United States skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin has bounded back from a fifth place finish yesterday to finish top of the podium today at the International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup in Semmering.

Yesterday’s result was the 23-year-old’s first defeat of the season but the two-time Olympic champion did not let her losing streak last long, taking gold once again in today’s slalom event with a combined time of 1min, 42.99sec.

It means Shiffrin now has 51 World Cup wins to her name and 36 specifically in the slalom event.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová, the winner yesterday to claim the first giant slalom victory of her career, came second today with a time of 1:43.28, 0.29 seconds behind Shiffrin.

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finished third in 1:43.37.

Italy's Dominik Paris won the men's super-G in Bormio for his second victory in two days ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, at the men’s super-G contest in Bormio in Italy, home skier Dominik Paris took the win for his second consecutive victory in two days having won the downhill yesterday.

He triumphed in a time of 1:29.95, ahead of Austria’s Matthias Mayer and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Mayer secured the silver medal with a time of 1:29.96, while 1:30.41 earned Kilde to gain the bronze.

Current super-G World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal finished way down in 17th place with a time 1:31.74.

The Norwegian still leads the super-G standings overall, however, on 219 points.

The next event, for both men and women, is due to take place in Norway’s capital Oslo on Tuesday (January 1).