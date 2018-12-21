Mikaela Shiffrin has shown off her formidable form on skis once again to claim another International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup win in Courchevel today.

The 23-year-old, who did not compete in the last event on the circuit in Val Gardena, returned today to take gold in the giant slalom and maintains her position at the top of the overall rankings.

The double Olympic champion did not do it the easy way, though, coming from behind to beat Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg in France after Shiffrin's first run saw her 0.08 seconds behind.

With the pressure on, the defending World Cup champion set a time of 47.55sec on her second run to seal the gold.

Going into her second run Mikaela Shiffrin was behind, but she managed to make up the difference ©Getty Images

Rebensburg's second run was only slightly lower, but it was slow enough to see her lose by 0.14 seconds.

Finishing third was France's Tessa Worley, who managed a second run time of 47.85 to finish 0.33 seconds behind Shiffrin on home snow.

As things stand, the US skier now holds a 422 point lead over Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel in the overall World Cup standings.

Mowinckel finished fifth in today's event.

Slalom will take place tomorrow.