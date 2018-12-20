Marcel Hirscher won the slalom event at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm to become the greatest Austrian skier of all time with 63 World Cup victories.

The competition on his home snow replaced October's cancelled race in Val d'Isère, France, with a giant slalom event taking place yesterday at the same venue.

Hirscher recorded a total time of 1min 54.98sec to win the slalom after two runs, with Switzerland's Loic Meillard finishing second with a time of 1:55.36, a day after securing his first career podium finish in the giant slalom.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway came third in 1:55.45.

Hirscher's victory now makes him the greatest Austrian skier of all time with 63 World Cup wins.

Marcel Hirscher won the slalom event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm to become the greatest Austrian skier of all time ©Getty Images

He is now third in the all-time international rankings, behind America's Lindsey Vonn and Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark after going past compatriot Annemarie Moser-Pröll.

His win also consolidated his lead in the overall World Cup rankings, putting him safely in first with 620 points as he bids to defend his title.

Kristoffersen is second in the rankings on 352 points, while Max Franz of Norway is just behind with 341.

The next World Cup event will take place in Italy's Madonna di Campiglio on December 22 with a giant slalom.