Mikaela Shiffrin will look to continue her phenomenal form tomorrow when the International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup circuit arrives in Semmering in Austria.

The American star is unbeaten in four races so far this season and tops the overall World Cup standings by a mammoth 511 points, despite not even taking part in Val Gardena earlier in the season.

Shiffrin recently earned a record-equalling 35th World Cup slalom victory and now has 50 wins to her name.

This week’s event will see the top female skiiers take part in a giant slalom event tomorrow, before a standard slalom contest takes place on Saturday (December 29).

Last time out, in Courchevel, two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin won both the slalom and giant slalom events.

Looking to stop her this time will be Petra Vlhova, who finished second in Courchevel’s slalom event and is also second in the overall World Cup standings.

Aleksander Aarnodt Kilde won the last downhill World Cup race in Val Gardena ©Getty Images

Over the same two days the men will be competing in Bormio in Italy, first in downhill action and then in super-G.

Austrian legend Marcel Hirscher leads the men’s overall standings, but the 29-year-old, who is now officially the greatest Austrian skier of all time with 63 World Cup wins, does not take part in downhill races.

Instead it is Max Franz who leads the downhill standings, while Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal leads in the race for the overall super-G crystal globe.

Svindal will want to continue his strong super-G form having won the last World Cup event in Val Gardena.

Franz managed second place behind Aleksander Aarnodt Kilde in the downhill and will be looking to go one better this time out to maintain his lead in the standings.