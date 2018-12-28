World ParaVolley has staged four courses Mozambique's capital of Maputo which were part funded by the Agitos Foundation.

The courses were held for referees, classifiers, coaches and administrators from December 3 to 9 to develop the sport in the region.

Through a generous funding grant from the Agitos Foundation, a global organisation developing sport activities for people with impairments and which is the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee, 49 people were able to participate in the courses.

There were twenty participants for the coaches course, led by Mosaad Elaiuty of Egypt.

It is hoped the camps will help develop the sport across the continent ®Getty Images

Fifteen people took part in the referee course tutored by Rwanda's Erick Gaju, with eight for the administration course led by Uganda's Innocent Komakch.

There were six participants for Mayamba Sitali of Zambia's classifier course.

Seventeen women took part in total.

Participants came from eleven African countries, including Egypt, Rwanda, South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe.