World ParaVolley President Barry Couzner has said that recent tournaments have built "momentum" for the bid to include beach volleyball at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

Brazil held an historic first Para-standing beach volleyball event, the Decathlon Beach Volleyball Tournament, in Campinas in August.

An event was also held in Colombia and 12 teams took part in a Kazakhstan tournament.

Analysis was done after these events to evaluate the rules and playing conditions to aid the future development of the sport.

Campinas hosted a historic tournament as competitions in Colombia and Kazakhstan also took place ©ParaVolley Pan America/Facebook

Couzner has also revealed plans to host more events next year.

"I'm pleased to say Beach ParaVolley is on the move," he said.

The World ParaVolley Beach Commission will now invite teams from any zone to participate in several World Series Beach ParaVolley events.

In July, Couzner said the bid for the sport's Paralympic inclusion had the "personal backing" of International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

Couzner claimed the IPC President’s support after the Sitting Volleyball World Championships in The Netherlands.

Sitting volleyball is already a Paralympic sport.