Dr James Bell has been appointed head of mental health at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) alongside his existing duties as head of culture at UK Sport.

Bell - a performance psychologist with experience with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Cleveland Browns and the Rugby Football Union - said: "I am privileged to be taking up this new role focused on mental health across the high performance system which will build on the existing support already available in Home Country Sports Institutes and world-class programmes.

"Positive strides have already been made within this area, and alongside the appointment of the expert mental health panel I am excited to be part of a system that puts the mental health of the athletes and staff at the heart of our culture.

"It is critical that we take a leading role in the education, support and provision allocated to mental health in elite sport in the UK."

To further support the delivery of the mental health strategy, a mental health manager will be appointed later this month.

Psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters, renowned for his work over many years in elite sport, is among a number of key names announced as part of UK Sport and the EIS's mental health initiative within the high performance set-up ©Getty Images

A Mental Health Expert Panel will provide unique expertise and support to the world-class programmes.

The panel consists of Professor Alan Currie, an National Health consultant psychiatrist and lecturer, Dr Allan Johnston, who was employed as rugby league’s first sports psychiatrist by the Bradford Bulls and now works with athletes across a range of sports, Dr Amanda Gatherer, a consultant clinical psychologist, and psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters renowned for his work over many years in elite and professional sport, particularly at British Cycling.

Chelsea Warr, UK Sport director of performance, said: "Supporting our nation’s most promising athletes both physical and mental health is of paramount importance.

"The development and delivery of UK Sport’s/EIS’s Mental Health Strategy, alongside our other Home Country Sport Institutes, will support sports in dealing with complex mental health cases via access to world class experts who have an affinity with High Performance operating environments."