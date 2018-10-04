UK Sport has outlined its plans to continue Britain's status as a "world-leading host of major sporting events".

It has released a list of potential events to bid for over the next 20 years.

The organisation will look to hold between 40 and 60 events across Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth sport by 2025.

This could attract more than 15 million spectators, it is claimed, while generating an economic impact of nearly £2 billion ($2.6 billion/€2.2 billion).

Britain is already hosting a large number of events including the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, the 2019 Netball World Cup, the Solheim Cup, matches at the Euro 2020 Football Championships, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

There is also an ongoing bid to host the 2021 UEFA Women's Championships and the Football Association (FA) are looking at the possibility of hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The starts of cycling's Grand Tours will also be targeted.

The UK will host several games for the Euro 2020 Football Championships ©Getty Images

"The UK has consistently shown that we are a world-leading host of major sporting events," Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said.

"They enhance the country's reputation internationally, increase the profile of sport at home and bring a significant boost to the economy.

"UK Sport’s targets demonstrate our continued ambition to bring the best global sport events to the country and remain a trusted partner of the sporting world."

Dame Katherine Grainger, UK Sport's chair, added: "With passionate spectators, a fantastic portfolio of international sporting venues and the drive to keep improving and innovating, the UK offers the complete package.

"We want to maintain our standing as a world leader in this area and our ambitious event strategy will help us do just that over the coming decades."