Snooker has launched a bid to become part of the sports programme at the Olympic Games during a special ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Supported by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) and the World Snooker Federation (WSF), the event was attended by former world snooker champion Shaun Murphy and representatives from the French Billiard Federation (FFB), as well as WPBSA vice chairman Nigel Mawer.

Jason Ferguson, President of the WSF, claimed the day was "an important landmark" in what was "a serious bid" for inclusion.

"With the levels of participation in our great sport consistently increasing and new opportunities being created by the WSF and its partners for people across the globe to be able to pick up a cue, the sport has never been in a stronger position to take its rightful place on the Olympic programme," he said.

Snooker previously applied to join the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020 without success.

Three years on from that initial bid however, the WPBSA claim they are in "a significantly stronger position" as the sport continues to grow.

The bid was launched during a special ceremony at the Eiffel Tower ©WPBSA

In a statement released to announce the news, the body said snooker has "a proven track record" of staging high quality events, adding that the World Snooker Tour has a "television reach" of 1.6 billion homes.

The sport was also included in the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw in Poland.

As part of the bid a demonstration event will be staged in Paris next year to "showcase the Olympic values" of billiard sports.

Paris 2024 are due to submit their recommendations for new sports in this first-half of 2019.

Sports bidding are expected to include baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have been included on the programme for Tokyo 2020, and squash, who have bid unsuccessfully to be included in the last three Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee Session in June will then offer provisional approval before the new additions are officially confirmed by the Executive Board in December 2020.