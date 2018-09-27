Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will host next year's World Snooker Federation (WSF) Championship, it has been announced.

The event, due to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will be held from March 28 to April 7.

It will include the WSF Mixed Gender Championship as well as the World Women's Snooker Championship.

The women's and seniors events will run across the first four days, with the top eight players then competing at the main WSF Championship beginning on April 1.

Dubai is just the second host of the WSF World Championship, following on from Malta, which staged the inaugural event last year.

"Since our visit to Dubai last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support that we have received from the UAE Billiards and Snooker Association (UAEBSA)," WSF President Jason Ferguson said.

"In particular the support that we have received from Mohamed Shehab, both a highly decorated athlete in the region and a true friend of the WSF has been valuable in the announcement of this event."

Dubai will be the second host of the WSF World Championship ©WSF

Ferguson added: "The UAE is fast-developing as a key strategic location in snooker's global development.

"During the long season, many of our professional players are passing through this area and with the excellent vision of the UAEBSA we are sure to develop more opportunities ahead.

"We are thrilled and proud to announce that the WSF Championships will be staged at this prestigious location in Dubai."

World Ladies Billiards and Snooker President Mandy Fisher also welcomed the announcement.

"We are delighted to be able to confirm that this season's World Women's Snooker Championship will be held in Dubai for the first time," she said.

"Following our successful events in Singapore and Malta during the last couple of years it is exciting to be heading to another new territory as part of this year's WSF Championships.

"I am already looking forward to being able to welcome both new and familiar faces from across the world to what promises to be an event to remember at a spectacular location."