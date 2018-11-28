Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah claimed he would "come back stronger" as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) after he returned to the General Assembly to plead with the members to allow him to stand aside following allegations of forgery.

Flanked by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and ANOC secretary Gunilla Lindberg, Sheikh Ahmad gave an impassioned speech in which he asked for the support for his plan to step down as head of the umbrella body for "a while".

The General Assembly then seemingly approved postponing the election "for the time being" with the Kuwaiti powerbroker as the only candidate while Sheikh Ahmad tries to clear his name.

But representatives from numerous National Olympic Committees (NOCs) then rallied behind Sheikh Ahmad, claiming he should still be re-elected as planned as the accusations against him were not related to ANOC.

It prompted a lengthy, and at times farcical, exchange where NOCs lined up to insist the 55-year-old - who had left the room - had not withdrawn his candidacy for President.

A decision was taken to adjourn the discussion while ANOC Legal Commission chairman Michael Chambers and Kevan Gosper, the head of the Electoral Commission, sought to speak with Sheikh Ahmad to get him to clarify his position.

The Kuwaiti official was given a rapturous reception when he returned to give a second speech and the General Assembly quickly approved the earlier recommendation after he had urged them to do so.

It came despite the same group of members initially claiming the postponement of the election violated the ANOC constitution.

Robin Mitchell was confirmed as Sheikh Ahmad's replacement after he was elected senior vice-president to replace Julio Maglione, who chaired the meeting in the Kuwaiti's absence.

"I have already done what I thought will benefit the house," Sheikh Ahmad said.

"I came back to show respect for those people who spoke or those who supported the speakers.

"I think this decision is for the benefit of our organsiation for me to step down temporarily.

"This will secure our house, our movement.

"I am confident of my position.

"I will face it and win it.

"I will continue the success of our story."

