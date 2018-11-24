Atos has signed a deal to become the IT provider for Panam Sports.

Both parties have signed a "multi-year" partnership with Atos now enjoying exclusive rights.

The company is already a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme and has served as the worldwide IT partner of the Olympic Games for 17 years.

In all, they have more than 25 years experience of managing multi-sport events across the globe, including playing an instrumental role in presenting the past five editions of the Pan American Games.

They will now provide "tailor made solutions and innovations" for future editions of Panam Sport's flagship event, including Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023.

Lima 2019 will be the first Pan American Games to benefit from the deal with Atos ©Getty Images

Throughout the Games, they will provide services including management systems, timing, scoring, results, live television and virtual graphics.

"Atos is a worldwide leader in the field of technology and we are delighted to establish this first and historic partnership with such a renowned and experienced company," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"Utilising the innovative technology solutions Atos can provide, athletes, fans and audiences will feel more connected to the Pan American Games than ever before."

Patrick Adiba, chief executive of the Olympic Games and major events at Atos, added: "We're pleased to bring our cutting-edge technology and wealth of Games expertise and experience to help enhance the brand value of Panam Sports and ensure the success of the Pan American Games as the continent’s largest sporting event."