Panam Sports has urged all of its National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to set-up Athlete Commissions with a member who has full voting rights on that NOC's Executive Board.

The recommendation was one of seven proposals put forward following the second Panam Sports Athlete Forum in Miami.

More than 70 athletes from across the Americas gathered to "make the athlete voice louder" throughout the region.

Three days of discussions were held with the help of Olympic Solidarity funding.

As well as the athletes, Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and secretary general Ivar Sisniega gave their input.

Danka Bartekova, the vice chair of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission, was among others to speak.

The Panam Sports Athlete Forum was held in Miami ©Panam Sports

A deadline of December 2020 has been set for NOCs in the Americas to set-up their Athlete Commissions.

"I'm really proud of the recommendations that came out of the Forum," said Panam Sports Athlete Commission President Alexandra Orlando, a retired Canadian rhythmic gymnast.

"We have seven really strong statements to our institutions that govern athletes here in the Americas.

"I'm proud that Panam Sports was here, our President Neven Ilic and secretary general Ivar Sisniega, not only to listen and to speak directly with the athletes, but also to support the recommendations we made and they are excited about now going back and trying to implement them."