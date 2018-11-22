Three new members have been elected to the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) Athletes' Council as Tony Walby was voted in for another term.

Rob Armstrong, Jennifer Brown and Alison Levine were elected to the Council, formed of seven current and retired Paralympians who serve as the voice of Para athletes in the country.

Armstrong won gold with Canada at the 2017 International Para Hockey Tournament in Turin in Italy, while Brown is the 2015 Parapan American Games shot put champion.

Levine just missed out on a medal at the Boccia World Championships in Liverpool this year and two-time Paralympian Walby represents Canada in judo.

Paralympian Alison Levine represents Canada at boccia ©CPC

The four members will join basketball’s Erica Gavel, Kirk Schornstein, who represents Canada at Para alpine skiing, and Para cycling’s Ross Wilson on the Athletes' Council.

The CPC thanked the hard work and dedication of outgoing members, International Paralympic Committee Athletes' Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell, Brad Bowden and Meghan Montgomery.

Swimmer Gotell was the chair of the Council,which means the current members will vote for a new head before the end of the year.

The Athletes' Council is responsible for representing the views of fellow Paralympians as well as advancing Para sport in the country.