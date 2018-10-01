Sports Media Canada have awarded Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) chief executive Karen O'Neill with the Sports Executive of the Year award.

O'Neill's achievements include overseeing Team Canada at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, where they finished with eight gold medals and 28 overall.

She has been chief executive since 2013.

"A huge congratulations to Karen and all of the honourees on this outstanding recognition," said Marc-Andre Fabien, President of the CPC.

"Karen is a wonderful leader, extremely well-respected in the international sports community, and a tireless advocate for inclusion and Paralympic sport.

Team Canada under Karen O'Neill were successful at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

"The Paralympic Movement in Canada has advanced immensely under her leadership, and this year has already been one to celebrate thanks to Canada's best-ever Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

"Karen is so well-deserving of this award, but ever modest, she would most certainly want this recognition to be shared amongst the entire organisation, and it is reflective of the great work of the entire staff and all of our sport members and partners."

The annual Sports Media Canada Achievement Awards recognise the achievements of members of the Canadian sports media and sports community.

The 2018 awards will be presented in Toronto on November 15.