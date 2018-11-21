A group of 14 Canadian businesses participated in the ParaTough Cup at the McGill University in Montreal with a weight training gym called UPT Crossfit emerging eventual winners in a competition designed to help raise funds for aspiring Paralympic athletes.

The companies participated in six different Para sport challenges in a bid to be named ParaTough Cup champions.

They competed in wheelchair racing, blind running, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, Para hockey target shooting and wheelchair curling.

UPT Crossfit scored 66 points to beat defending champions Hudson's Bay Canada who scored 60 points, with Canadian Tire coming third after recording 58 points.

A total of CAD93,000 (£55,000/$70,000/€61,000) was raised to go towards the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, which provides equipment and facilities to get Canadians with a disability into Para sport.

‘"It was just a wonderful day for us to come and support the Paralympic Foundation of Canada," Marc Maillet, owner of UPT Crossfit, said.

Running blindfolded with a guide one of the tougher events at #paratoughcup pic.twitter.com/K2IzW0sqEM — CDN Paralympic Team (@CDNParalympics) November 15, 2018

Maillet added: "We are a business that encourages people to be healthy and go to their limits.

"Paralympic athletes are an example of never giving up and pushing really hard in everything they do.

"We match well."

Wheelchair basketball and Para-Alpine skiing Paralympian Cindy Ouellet and two-time Paralympic Games medalist in Alpine skiing, Caroline Viau hosted the event.

"This fundraiser helps young Canadians participate in Paralympic sport and reach their highest levels," said Ouellet,

"It’s wonderful for Para athletes like myself to see the enthusiasm for our sports first hand.

"It’s all in fun of course, but you could see the participants were committed and trying to win."